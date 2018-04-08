Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of AVDL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 374,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,300. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

