Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AVDL. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

AVDL opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.55. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $11.93.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $184,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 119,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products primarily for treating urology and sleep medicines in the United States, France, and Ireland. Its commercial products that are used in the hospital setting include Bloxiverz, a drug used in the operating room for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection that is used for the treatment of hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; and Akovaz, an ephedrine sulfate injection for treating hypotension, as well as Noctiva for treating nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria.

