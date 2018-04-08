AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AvalonBay Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8211215679073 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $175.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.00. 600,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,937. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $152.65 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,923.94, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.36.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $555.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 8.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership and operation of multifamily communities primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California.

