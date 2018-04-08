AvatarCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $556.00 (CRYPTO:AV)

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. AvatarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $556.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvatarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002879 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AvatarCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00187448 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000455 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 99.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001406 BTC.

HealthyWormCoin (WORM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin (AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2016.

Buying and Selling AvatarCoin

AvatarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AvatarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvatarCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.