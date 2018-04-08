Avaya (AVYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial began coverage on Avaya in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp.

