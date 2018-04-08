Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $325,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $3,314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,383 shares of company stock valued at $17,649,090. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.25. 583,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,342.35, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $123.67.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/avery-dennison-corp-avy-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.