Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.76 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $107,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $92,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,835,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,201,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 240,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 349,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 225,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.69, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

