Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Stake Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Axis Capital worth $20,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Axis Capital by 237.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $57.13 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,832.27, a PE ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.52%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

