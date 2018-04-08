Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Given a $29.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) in a report published on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SRLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Sprague Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of SRLP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $535.63, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.38. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $932.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.98 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 158,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 829,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,656,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Given a $29.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/b-riley-analysts-give-sprague-resources-srlp-a-29-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas, and provides storage and handling services for a range of materials. The Company operates through four segments: refined products, which purchases a range of refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, asphalt, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline from refining companies, trading organizations and producers; natural gas, which purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and trading companies, and sells and distributes natural gas to commercial and industrial customers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States; materials handling, which offloads, stores and prepares for delivery a range of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, coal and heavy equipment, and other operations, which include the purchase and distribution of coal, certain commercial trucking activities and the heating equipment service business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.