B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FranklinCovey (FC)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) in a research note published on Thursday morning. B. Riley also issued estimates for FranklinCovey’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered FranklinCovey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Barrington Research raised FranklinCovey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FranklinCovey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FranklinCovey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of FranklinCovey stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $365.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34 and a beta of 1.13. FranklinCovey has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $31.20.

FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $46.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. FranklinCovey had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. sell-side analysts anticipate that FranklinCovey will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FranklinCovey by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FranklinCovey in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FranklinCovey by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FranklinCovey in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of FranklinCovey by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FranklinCovey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

