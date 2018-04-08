Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €73.00 ($90.12) price target from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($93.83) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €86.00 ($106.17) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($85.19) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €71.44 ($88.20).

Shares of NEM opened at €94.75 ($116.98) on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €49.50 ($61.11) and a 52 week high of €90.40 ($111.60).

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions for architects, civil engineers, structural designers, in-house technicians, and technical and landscape planners.

