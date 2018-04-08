Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.01

News coverage about Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 44.9454752371885 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.30 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NYSE:BW opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.71 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 41,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $244,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,512,713 shares of company stock valued at $9,137,998. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

