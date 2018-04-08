Baidu (BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. ValuEngine raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Group cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.82. 1,741,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Baidu has a 52 week low of $171.17 and a 52 week high of $274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76,224.79, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/baidu-bidu-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.