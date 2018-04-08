Baker Hughes, a GE (BHGE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BHGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.03 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes, a GE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NYSE BHGE opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12,499.98, a P/E ratio of 591.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.76. Baker Hughes, a GE has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

