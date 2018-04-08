Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Santander downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $50,759.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1866 per share. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 865,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

