Banco Bradesco (BBDO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bradesco earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 44.8829188725396 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,994.50, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.82. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous special dividend of $0.01.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, companies, and corporations and institutions. The company operates in two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. It accepts demand and time deposits, checking and savings accounts, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

