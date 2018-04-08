8,418 Shares in Davita Inc (DVA) Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Davita by 769.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 434,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after buying an additional 384,224 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in Davita by 106.3% in the third quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Davita by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Davita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 333,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Davita in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Davita and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Davita in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Davita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price objective on Davita and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Davita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.30.

Shares of DVA opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,682.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.88. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Davita had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Davita news, insider James K. Hilger sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $282,009.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,588.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc, formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc, operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support.

