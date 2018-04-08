Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

BSBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Santander Brasil stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44,503.79, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Santander Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Santander Brasil by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Santander Brasil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP increased its position in Santander Brasil by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 59,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Santander Brasil by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

