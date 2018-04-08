Lam Research (LRCX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $305.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of LRCX opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $124.91 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $31,779.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.66. Lam Research had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.04%.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Sarah A. O’dowd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $2,242,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 25,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,472,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,556 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation is a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes and services semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs). It operates through manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment segment.

