Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $95.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $43.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $79.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 3,203,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,733. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $47.26 and a 12-month high of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,138.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.41 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,145,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

