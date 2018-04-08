Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $12.96 Million Stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its position in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 4.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $115,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.63 on Friday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310,588.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. Vetr raised shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.97.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

