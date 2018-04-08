Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its stake in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,013.1% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 4,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Vetr raised Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.96 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303,520.53, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-sold-by-hourglass-capital-llc-updated.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.