Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Decreased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $498,863,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,142,386,000 after buying an additional 4,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $128,044,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,244.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,440,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $131,068,000 after buying an additional 2,258,828 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $58.34. 8,264,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,736,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,002.70, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

