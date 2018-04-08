Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Amazon.com worth $652,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total transaction of $795,502.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 670 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,238,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 in the last three months. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,405.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $702,802.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $884.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,617.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $1,550.00 to $1,392.05 and set a “fair value” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,755.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

