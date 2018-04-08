Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,972 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of Rudolph Technologies worth $9,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rudolph Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Rudolph Technologies news, insider Steven R. Roth sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $468,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,638.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Gardner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $151,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,341.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

RTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Rudolph Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NYSE RTEC opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $866.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $30.85.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $60.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.79 million. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc (Rudolph) is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used by microelectronics device manufacturers. The Company provides process and yield management solutions used in both wafer processing and final manufacturing through a family of standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

