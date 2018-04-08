Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Overstock.com worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 347.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

OSTK stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. Overstock.com Inc has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1,047.42, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

