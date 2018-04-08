Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.22 Million Stake in MarineMax Inc (HZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of MarineMax worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 69.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $18.50 on Friday. MarineMax Inc has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $506.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MarineMax Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 231,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $1,566,400. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CL King upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Northcoast Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. Through 56 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Texas, the Company sold new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, as of September 30, 2016.

