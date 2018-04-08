Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Cass Information Systems worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $487,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $640,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter valued at $360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 6,787.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 141.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th.

Shares of CASS opened at $59.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.19. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $69.86.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.05 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Clermont acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.39 per share, with a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cass Information Systems, Inc (CASS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-9-42-million-stake-in-cass-information-systems-cass-updated.html.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.