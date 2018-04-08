MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) Holdings Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of MGP Ingredients worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 108.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,441.77, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $90.84.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.44 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from MGP Ingredients’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

In related news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $54,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $992,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $597,157.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $2,752,401 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MGP Ingredients from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

