Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,359 Shares of TriNet (TNET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TriNet (NYSE:TNET) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of TriNet worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in TriNet during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in TriNet by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in TriNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in TriNet by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TriNet during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,645 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $169,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 6,393 shares of TriNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $262,816.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,329.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,109 shares of company stock worth $9,721,254. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. TriNet has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,410.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.50.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). TriNet had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $204.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that TriNet will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $120.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TriNet Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

