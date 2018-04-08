Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $22.96 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $654.13, a PE ratio of -17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $259.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Loop Capital upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services.

