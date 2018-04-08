Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 52,929 Shares of Superior Industries International Inc (SUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,929 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.53% of Superior Industries International worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 43.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

SUP opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.63, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.14. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.85.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. Superior Industries International had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. Superior Industries International’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Shawn Pallagi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $331,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc is engaged in the design and manufacture of aluminum wheels for sale to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company supplies cast aluminum wheels to automobile and light truck manufacturers, with wheel manufacturing operations in the United States and Mexico.

