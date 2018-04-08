Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 79,613 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,613 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $5,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 60,173 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 596,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 160,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. 33.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRQ stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6,077.19, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. Its principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

