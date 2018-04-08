Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Scotiabank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Shares of Scotiabank stock opened at C$77.04 on Friday. Scotiabank has a 52 week low of C$73.31 and a 52 week high of C$85.50.

Scotiabank (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7 billion. Scotiabank had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Scotiabank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price target on Scotiabank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.00.

In other news, Director Scott Thomson acquired 2,000 shares of Scotiabank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$77.26 per share, with a total value of C$154,520.00. Also, insider Andrew Branion sold 6,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.75, for a total transaction of C$498,597.00.

About Scotiabank

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

