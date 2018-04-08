Bank of The West Has $529,000 Stake in Boeing (BA)

Bank of The West cut its position in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Boeing were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $637,000. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 27,409 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 109,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $326.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197,968.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 52 week low of $175.47 and a 52 week high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

