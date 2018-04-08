Banner Co. (BANR) Receives $58.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $45,977.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock worth $120,590 over the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Banner by 9.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at about $722,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banner by 307.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.91. 180,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,791.44, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Banner has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Banner had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 7.55%. equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback 1,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

