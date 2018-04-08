Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €65.00 ($80.25) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. equinet set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.70 ($89.75) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €71.18 ($87.88).

LXS stock traded down €0.52 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €61.80 ($76.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 12 month low of €59.89 ($73.94) and a 12 month high of €74.50 ($91.98).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

