EnQuest (ENQ) Price Target Increased to GBX 24 by Analysts at Barclays

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 24 ($0.34) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.32) to GBX 27 ($0.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Whitman Howard reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. EnQuest has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 25.80 ($0.36).

Shares of ENQ traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 28.05 ($0.39). The company had a trading volume of 7,834,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310,000. EnQuest has a 52 week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.25 ($0.66).

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Heather/Broom, Thistle/Deveron, the Dons area, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Alma/Galia, and Scolty/Crathes; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the producing Alba oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

