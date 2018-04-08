Barclays set a €10.60 ($13.09) price objective on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TC1. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.96) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on Tele Columbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €10.40 ($12.84) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €11.00 ($13.58) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.45 ($12.90).

TC1 stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €8.43 ($10.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 12 month low of €7.96 ($9.83) and a 12 month high of €10.40 ($12.84).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barclays Reiterates €10.60 Price Target for Tele Columbus (TC1)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/barclays-reiterates-10-60-price-target-for-tele-columbus-tc1-updated-updated.html.

About Tele Columbus

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.