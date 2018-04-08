Discover Financial Services (DFS) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE DFS opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24,953.61, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,063,552.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,986,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and sold 253,675 shares worth $19,571,644. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $140,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

