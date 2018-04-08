Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Barrick Gold (ABX) Share Price

Media coverage about Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.7548588492505 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $17.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.69. 9,038,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,205,412. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,807.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

