Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) Share Price

Media coverage about Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Barrick Gold earned a daily sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 49.9658805662938 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ABX stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,038,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,412. The firm has a market cap of $14,807.87, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABX. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

