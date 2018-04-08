Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Bayer’s earnings beat estimates and revenues declined year over year in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Crop Science business reported declined mainly due to the situation in the Brazilian crop protection business. The company is facing generic competition for many of its products including the Yaz franchise (oral contraceptives). The generics of key drugs will negatively impact revenues. Bayer’s dependence on its pharmaceutical segment for growth remains a concern. Bayer’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. However, as part of its strategy to complete the planned acquisition of Monsanto, Bayer inked an agreement to sell its entire Crop Science businesses to BASF. The combined enterprise will be able to bring innovations to the market faster and provide its customers with better solutions.”

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Bayer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

BAYRY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.65. 317,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,987. The company has a market cap of $95,165.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bayer has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter. Bayer had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.72%. research analysts forecast that Bayer will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 25th. Bayer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

