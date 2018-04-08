BB&T Corp Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

BB&T Corp decreased its position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 75,101 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.9% of BB&T Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $49,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,738.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.77. The company has a market capitalization of $199,132.98, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

