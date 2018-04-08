BB&T Securities LLC Invests $615,000 in KBR (KBR) Stock

BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,221.85, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. KBR has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. equities research analysts expect that KBR will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $24.00 target price on shares of KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KBR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

