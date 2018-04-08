Bechtle AG (BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.50 ($84.57).

BC8 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Commerzbank set a €62.50 ($77.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

ETR:BC8 remained flat at $€65.80 ($81.23) during mid-day trading on Friday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €48.83 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €75.40 ($93.09).

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and roll-out, system integration, IT services and training, cloud, and IT operation services.

