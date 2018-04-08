Green Square Capital LLC Purchases 2,495 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 99.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 968,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,850,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 17.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $175.66 and a 52-week high of $248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57,375.15, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 2.71%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 1,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $426,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Gallagher sold 5,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total value of $1,208,623.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,108 shares of company stock valued at $61,321,396. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.53.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

