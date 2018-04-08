Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €94.00 ($116.05) price objective by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEI. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($108.64) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS set a €97.00 ($119.75) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a €91.00 ($112.35) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €96.00 ($118.52) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.65 ($116.85).

Shares of BEI stock traded down €0.62 ($0.77) during trading on Friday, hitting €92.98 ($114.79). 362,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €85.12 ($105.09) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($125.93).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Baader Bank Reiterates €94.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (BEI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/beiersdorf-bei-pt-set-at-94-00-by-baader-bank-updated-updated.html.

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.