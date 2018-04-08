GameStop (GME) PT Lowered to $12.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 29th, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NYSE GME opened at $13.43 on Thursday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1,360.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

