Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Sold by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 12.5% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 296,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.88 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.07.

PG opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197,722.34, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/bennicas-associates-inc-sells-1551-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg-updated.html.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.